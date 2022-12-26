The old woman told how many captured citizens in the Zaporozhye region

08:53 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian occupiers are holding more than 230 residents of the Zaporozhye region.



This was announced on Sunday, December 11, by the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration Alexander Starukh in the Telegram channel.

"During the nine months of the war, numerous facts of human rights violations and violence have been documented.. 573 of our countrymen passed through Russian captivity, 232 are still held hostage," he said.



At the same time, Starukh noted that international organizations "demonstrate helplessness in relation to the violation of the right to life and security."