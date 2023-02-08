It became known in which areas the offensive of the Russian Federation is possible - Danilov

A new offensive of the occupation forces of Russia is possible in the Kharkov or Zaporozhye regions.
This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov in an interview with Reuters.
According to Danilov, the intensification of the offensive operations of the Russian Federation is connected with the anniversary of the war.
This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov in an interview with Reuters.
According to Danilov, the intensification of the offensive operations of the Russian Federation is connected with the anniversary of the war.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments