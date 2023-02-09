It became known how many tanks Portugal will transfer to Ukraine - Costa

08:49 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In March, Portugal will be able to transfer three of its own Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.



This was stated by Prime Minister Antonio Costa during a speech in Parliament on Wednesday, February 8, Reuters reports.

“Now we are implementing a plan for the restoration and maintenance of Leopard 2 tanks and, according to the plan, we will be able to send three of them in March. This is what we are working on,” Costa told parliamentarians.



He said last week that Portugal was negotiating with Germany to obtain parts needed to repair non-functional Leopard tanks in service with the country.