It became known how many tanks Portugal will transfer to Ukraine - Costa

In March, Portugal will be able to transfer three of its own Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.
This was stated by Prime Minister Antonio Costa during a speech in Parliament on Wednesday, February 8, Reuters reports.
He said last week that Portugal was negotiating with Germany to obtain parts needed to repair non-functional Leopard tanks in service with the country.
