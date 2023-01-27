It became known when Spain will transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

18:41 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine





The Spanish government will send Leopard 2 A4 tanks to Ukraine in the spring, the exact number of combat vehicles has not yet been announced. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom Margarita Robles, reports RTVE. According to her, Spain will transfer Leopard 2 A4 tanks to Ukraine, which are now stored at the base in Zaragoza. The reactivation of these tanks will take place in cooperation with industry. At the same time, the minister did not name the number of military vehicles that Spain will transfer to Ukraine.

“This is not only about sending vehicles, but also about training crews and maintenance. The Allied approach is that this (sending tanks to Ukraine – ed.) will be in the spring. Until then, the physical presence of Leopards will not be needed, and we We are going to use this time for training, " the minister said.

Earlier, Spain announced that it was ready to transfer German tanks to Ukraine, but would not supply them to Ukraine without coordination with the allies.. According to Defense Ministry Margherita Robles, Spain can repair and upgrade its Leopard 2 tanks in a month and hand them over to Ukraine. She noted that the tanks were stored in accordance with all conservation rules and do not require significant repairs.