Persons from the UOC-MP included in the "church list" of NSDC sanctions became known

08:40 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has published a complete list of persons who fell under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council, approved by the decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky. They provide for the blocking of assets, restrictions on trade operations, blocking the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, etc.

In addition, these persons are deprived of state awards of Ukraine, as well as other forms of awards.

As we wrote earlier, unidentified persons kept child pornography on the territory of the Chernivtsi-Bukovina diocese of the UOC-MP.