US to buy TNT from Japan for shells to be delivered to Ukraine - Reuters

11:20 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States has reached an agreement with Japan to purchase TNT for 155mm artillery shells it plans to hand over to Ukraine in preparation for a Defense Forces counteroffensive.

The Japanese constitution allows the use of military force only for self-defense and prohibits Japanese companies from exporting weapons abroad.



However, according to sources, the United States found an opportunity to buy TNT from Japan in the face of a global shortage of ammunition.. Probably, we will talk about the sale of industrial TNT, which is a dual-use product and is used not only by the military.



Export restrictions for such goods are less severe, so, for example, according to Reuters, the US can buy Panasonic Toughbook laptops for its military.