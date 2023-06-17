US allocates $205 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

19:16 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States has announced an additional $205 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. These funds will be directed to the necessary resources for the Ukrainians.



This was reported on the website of the US State Department on Friday, June 16.



US humanitarian assistance will cover food, drinking water, protection services, education, livelihoods, legal assistance, affordable housing, healthcare, and more through international and non-governmental partners.



Funding that lifted total humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in FY 2023 to more than $605 million provides additional support to humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis.. Since February 2022, the United States has provided more than $2.1 billion in humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.