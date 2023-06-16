The United States imposes sanctions against the Russian head of the group PMC Wagner in Mali

12:14 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury has included in the list of sanctions Russian citizen Ivan Maslov, who leads the Wagner PMC group in Mali.



According to information received from the press service of the department on May 25, Maslov worked closely with government officials in Mali to deploy the Wagner group in that country.



He also provided housing for militants arriving in Mali and organized meetings between PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and representatives of the governments of several African states..



Additionally, Maslov promoted the interests of PMC Wagner in the resource extraction sector in Mali. Ministry officials noted that there are indications that the Wagner group was trying to acquire military systems from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali as an intermediary.



For example, members of the group most likely tried to acquire military equipment such as mines, drones, radars and counter-battery systems for use in Ukraine..



As a result of the sanctions, all Maslov's assets in the United States will be frozen, and any transactions with organizations directly or indirectly owned by him and other persons included in the list of sanctions will be prohibited.