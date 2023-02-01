The United States is going to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine

11:00 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States is going to transfer to Ukraine long-range missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 150 kilometers. We are talking about GLSDB missiles that can be launched from HIMARS installations.



Also, the $2.2 billion military assistance package, which could be announced as early as this week, will include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, components for the HAWK anti-aircraft missile system, anti-drone systems, anti-artillery radars, communications equipment. , PUMA drones, Patriot air defense systems and Bradley tracked platforms. The United States may also send Javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.



In addition, the American arms manufacturer General Atomics is offering to sell two high-end Reaper MQ-9 strike and reconnaissance drones to Ukraine for one dollar. However, the preparation of drones and their delivery will have to pay $10 million, and the maintenance of the Reaper MQ-9 takes about $8 million a year.



The usual price of one such drone is about $32 million.



In the event of a deal, the corporation will also supply a ground control station for drones.

Reaper MQ-9 drones can stay in the air for more than 24 hours and are capable of carrying a wide range of weapons, including air-to-ground missiles and aerial bombs.