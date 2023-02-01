US extends sanctions against Iran over drone shipments to Russia

09:01 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States imposed new trade restrictions on seven Iranian companies for producing drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine.

It is reported by Reuters with reference to the US Department of Commerce.



The following Iranian organizations were sanctioned: Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation.



Companies have been added to the list of those who carry out activities that are contrary to the interests of national security and US foreign policy.



Additions to the list of organizations of the Ministry of Commerce were published in a provisional application in the daily journal of the government and will be officially published on February 1.



Iran's mission to the UN in New York said the sanctions do not affect Iran's drone production capacity because all of its drones are produced domestically.