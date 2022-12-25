The United States provided Ukraine with $2 billion

18:59 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The state budget of Ukraine received grant funds from the United States of America in the amount of $2 billion.



This was announced by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, December 20.

"The state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of $2 billion from the World Bank Trust Fund as part of the Public Expenditure Support for Sustainable Public Administration in Ukraine project," the report says.

It is indicated that this is the second tranche of the grant totaling $4.5 billion. The funds will be used to provide pension payments and salaries to civil protection workers, as well as to pay for medical services under the medical guarantee program.

"From the first days of Russia's criminal invasion of Ukraine, the United States has been supporting us in every possible way, including providing financial assistance for the state budget in the form of grants. Such assistance is extremely important, because it not only allows you to maintain the ability to make priority social payments on time and in full, but also does not increase the further debt burden on the state budget," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

In total, after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has already received $ 12 billion in grants from the United States. Thus, the United States is the largest donor of direct budgetary assistance among all partner countries in 2022.



