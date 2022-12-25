The United States provided Ukraine with $2 billion

The state budget of Ukraine received grant funds from the United States of America in the amount of $2 billion.
This was announced by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, December 20.
This was announced by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, December 20.
It is indicated that this is the second tranche of the grant totaling $4.5 billion. The funds will be used to provide pension payments and salaries to civil protection workers, as well as to pay for medical services under the medical guarantee program.
In total, after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has already received $ 12 billion in grants from the United States. Thus, the United States is the largest donor of direct budgetary assistance among all partner countries in 2022.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments