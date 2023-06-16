US proposes to add 6 more permanent members to the UN Security Council without veto power

06:49 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States is developing a plan to reorganize the work of the UN Security Council. In particular, the US authorities are proposing to include six permanent members in the UN Security Council without the right to veto.



The Washington Post writes about it.



US Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield is consulting with diplomats from 193 UN member countries to get feedback on the Security Council expansion project ahead of the annual meeting of world leaders in New York in the fall, according to the publication.



The publication writes that the United States has previously advocated the inclusion of Germany, India and Japan as permanent members of the UN Security Council.. This idea was supported by France and Great Britain, who offered to give a permanent seat in the body to Brazil and at least one African country.



The article notes that the plan to reform the UN Security Council shows the desire of US President Joe Biden to recognize the growing influence of developing countries and reduce frustration with current members of the Security Council and their inability to stop global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.



Biden has already stated that the United States is in favor of increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.. According to the President of the United States, the organization must become "more inclusive - in a way that meets the needs of the modern world."