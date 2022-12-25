US to give Ukraine "smart bombs" - JDAM kits

06:51 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US plans to equip Ukrainian defenders with smart bombs known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions or JDAM. It is reported by CNN, citing its sources. The TV channel thus confirmed the earlier information of the Washington Post newspaper about the transfer of this type of weapon to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Bombs expected to be included in new military aid package for Ukraine. What are smart bombs and how will they help Ukraine?

The United States intends to send Ukraine not ready-made munitions, but kits that will turn existing unguided munitions or "dumb" bombs into high-precision "smart" ones.

The kits include global positioning devices to improve accuracy and can be bolted to a variety of weapons, creating what the Pentagon calls Joint Direct Attack Ammunition, or JDAM.

Installations can also be associated with bombs of different weights and sizes, from 200 to 900 kilograms.. The munitions then use a combination of GPS and an inertial guidance system to accurately hit the target.. An additional system could also give the bomb laser guidance to hit a moving target.

Note that the US military usually used bombs on bombers and fighters.. White House sources did not specify whether Ukrainian troops would use the kits on air or ground weapons, but according to media reports, Ukraine needs smart bombs in order to attack fixed Russian defensive lines or other large objects and therefore they need to be dropped from fighter jets.

Thus, the Ukrainian military will still need to find a way to convert old aircraft to target and launch JDAM. Experts are convinced that the Ukrainian military will be able to do this, since they already have such experience. In particular, the Ukrainian Air Force adapted MiG-29 fighters for firing HARM anti-radar missiles.. Now we have to do the same for JDAM.

The delivery of the JDAM will be another major move by Washington to help Ukraine fend off invading Russian forces by providing a new way to target Russian units and headquarters, according to The Washington Post.

According to one publication official, JDAMs do not carry a serious risk of escalation due to their relatively short range. The kits will not allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory. Exactly the same Excalibur projectiles fired from Ukrainian artillery have roughly the same range, while guided multiple rocket launchers fired from highly mobile artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) have a significantly greater range than JDAM.

Note that the United States has widely used JDAM in Iraq and Afghanistan.. The bombs have also been exported to more than two dozen other countries. To date, more than 400 thousand pieces have been produced.