US to give Ukraine Sea Sparrow missiles - Politico

The United States is preparing to announce another military aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 6, which will include Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles.
reported by Politico, citing its own sources.
So far, Taiwan has been the only country to have used land-based Sea Sparrow missiles, while the US Navy and many of its allies use the ship-based version.
According to Politico, the package provides for a total of $2.25 billion in aid to Ukraine, including 155mm artillery shells.. In addition, Ukraine should receive Bradley combat vehicles.
Ukraine will also receive $225 million in military funding, sources said.
