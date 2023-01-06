US to give Ukraine Sea Sparrow missiles - Politico

10:52 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine





This is The United States is preparing to announce another military aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 6, which will include Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles.This is politico .com/news/2023/01/05/biden-ukraine-bradley-vehicles-tanks-00076549" target="_blank">reported by Politico, citing its own sources.

"The package will for the first time include radar-guided Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles that can be launched from the sea or from land to intercept aircraft or cruise missiles.. The Ukrainian military has managed to adapt its Soviet-era Buk launchers to use the Sea Sparrow, two people familiar with the matter said.

So far, Taiwan has been the only country to have used land-based Sea Sparrow missiles, while the US Navy and many of its allies use the ship-based version.



According to Politico, the package provides for a total of $2.25 billion in aid to Ukraine, including 155mm artillery shells.. In addition, Ukraine should receive Bradley combat vehicles.

"Another $682 million in military funding will go to countries in Eastern Europe to allow them to buy American weapons and military equipment," the report said.

Ukraine will also receive $225 million in military funding, sources said.