US sends General Electric gas turbine station to Ukraine

10:42 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

A General Electric gas turbine station with a capacity of 25 MW from the United States was delivered to Ukraine.



As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, the parties discussed issues of rapid recovery and financial support for Ukraine.

"I thanked the partners for this during a meeting with USAID First Deputy Administrator Isobel Colman. We look forward to receiving additional such installations to ensure the stability of the critical infrastructure," he said.



The prime minister urged to join programs to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs.