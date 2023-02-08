US sends General Electric gas turbine station to Ukraine

A General Electric gas turbine station with a capacity of 25 MW from the United States was delivered to Ukraine.
As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, the parties discussed issues of rapid recovery and financial support for Ukraine.
As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, the parties discussed issues of rapid recovery and financial support for Ukraine.
The prime minister urged to join programs to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments