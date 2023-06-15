US Officially Provides Ukraine $375 Million in Military Assistance

08:37 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States has officially announced a new $375 million military aid package for Ukraine.



A message about this appeared on the Pentagon website on May 21.



This package was created to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.



The announcement of the new package comes after a meeting between President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Japan.. Assistance of up to $375 million is provided through "special presidential powers."



This package includes various types of weapons and equipment, including additional ammunition for highly mobile HIMARS missile systems, artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber, TOW missiles with optical tracking, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, ammunition for laser-guided missile systems , demolition munitions, armored bridge systems, armored ambulances, trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment, logistics equipment, thermal imaging systems, spare parts and other field equipment.



It is worth noting that the decision to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is still in the process of being made by President Biden.