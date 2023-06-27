US to announce new $500m military aid package - Reuters

07:59 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States has prepared another $500 million military aid package for Ukraine, which will include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, as well as ammunition for anti-aircraft missile systems.



It is reported by Reuters, citing its own sources.

"The United States is planning today (June 27 - ed.. ) announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to $500 million, supporting the US resolve to help Ukraine against Russia as Moscow fights a mutiny by some of its soldiers.

The package will include ground equipment Ukraine needs amid an extended counteroffensive, two U.S. officials said.. The list is expected to include 30 Bradley combat vehicles and 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, one official said.



As part of the aid package, Ukraine is also to receive munitions for artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), anti-tank weapons, including Javelin, and ammunition for Patriot and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, officials said on condition of anonymity.. According to them, the package is still being finalized and its composition may change.



The aid package will be transferred from US stockpiles at the discretion of the President without the approval of Congress. It will be the 41st package approved by the United States for Ukraine since the February 2022 Russian invasion, totaling more than $40 billion.