US announces new $2.5bn military aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine. This is reported by the US Department of Defense.
In the near future Ukraine will receive:
In the near future Ukraine will receive:
- Bradley combat vehicles - 59 units;
- Stryker armored fighting vehicles - 90 units;
- Armored personnel carriers MRAP - 53 od;
- Avenger air defense systems - 8 units;
- American army cargo vans HMMWV - 350 units;
- HARM missiles;
- Ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;
- 20 thousand artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;
- Approximately 600 precision-guided 155 mm artillery shells;
- 95 thousand artillery shells of 105 mm caliber;
- Approximately 11.8 thousand. 120 mm mortar shells;
- 12 vehicles for the transport of ammunition;
- 6 command and staff vehicles;
- 22 tactical vehicles for towing weapons;
- Approximately 2,000 anti-tank missiles;
- Over 3 million small arms ammunition;
- Demolition equipment for clearing interference;
- Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;
- Night-vision devices;
- Spare parts and other field equipment.
In total, the United States has allocated more than $27.4 billion to Ukraine for security since the start of the Biden administration. The United States has provided more than $29.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014 and more than $26.7 billion since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments