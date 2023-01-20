US announces new $2.5bn military aid package for Ukraine

09:33 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine. This is reported by the US Department of Defense.



In the near future Ukraine will receive:

Bradley combat vehicles - 59 units;

Stryker armored fighting vehicles - 90 units;

Armored personnel carriers MRAP - 53 od;

Avenger air defense systems - 8 units;

American army cargo vans HMMWV - 350 units;

HARM missiles;

Ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;

20 thousand artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;

Approximately 600 precision-guided 155 mm artillery shells;

95 thousand artillery shells of 105 mm caliber;

Approximately 11.8 thousand. 120 mm mortar shells;

12 vehicles for the transport of ammunition;

6 command and staff vehicles;

22 tactical vehicles for towing weapons;

Approximately 2,000 anti-tank missiles;

Over 3 million small arms ammunition;

Demolition equipment for clearing interference;

Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;

Night-vision devices;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

In total, the United States has allocated more than $27.4 billion to Ukraine for security since the start of the Biden administration. The United States has provided more than $29.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014 and more than $26.7 billion since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022.