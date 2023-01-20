US announces new $2.5bn military aid package for Ukraine

09:33 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine. This is reported by the US Department of Defense.

In the near future Ukraine will receive:
  • Bradley combat vehicles - 59 units;
  • Stryker armored fighting vehicles - 90 units;
  • Armored personnel carriers MRAP - 53 od;
  • Avenger air defense systems - 8 units;
  • American army cargo vans HMMWV - 350 units;
  • HARM missiles;
  • Ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS;
  • 20 thousand artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;
  • Approximately 600 precision-guided 155 mm artillery shells;
  • 95 thousand artillery shells of 105 mm caliber;
  • Approximately 11.8 thousand. 120 mm mortar shells;
  • 12 vehicles for the transport of ammunition;
  • 6 command and staff vehicles;
  • 22 tactical vehicles for towing weapons;
  • Approximately 2,000 anti-tank missiles;
  • Over 3 million small arms ammunition;
  • Demolition equipment for clearing interference;
  • Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;
  • Night-vision devices;
  • Spare parts and other field equipment.
In total, the United States has allocated more than $27.4 billion to Ukraine for security since the start of the Biden administration. The United States has provided more than $29.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014 and more than $26.7 billion since the Russian invasion began on February 24, 2022.