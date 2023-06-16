US announces new $2.1bn aid package for Ukraine

18:35 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine totaling up to $2.1 billion.



This is stated in a press release published on the website of the US Department of Defense.

"On June 9, the Department of Defense announced a new security assistance package, highlighting the unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine.. This package, which totals up to $2.1 billion and includes critical air defenses and munitions, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

In particular, the package will include:

additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense system;

SAMs and HAWK missiles;

artillery shells of 105 mm and 203 mm caliber;

Puma unmanned aerial systems;

laser-guided missile system ammunition;

support for training, maintenance and support activities.