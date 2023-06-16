US announces new $2.1bn aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine totaling up to $2.1 billion.
This is stated in a press release published on the website of the US Department of Defense.
In particular, the package will include:
- additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense system;
- SAMs and HAWK missiles;
- artillery shells of 105 mm and 203 mm caliber;
- Puma unmanned aerial systems;
- laser-guided missile system ammunition;
- support for training, maintenance and support activities.
