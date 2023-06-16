US announces new $2.1bn aid package for Ukraine

18:35 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine totaling up to $2.1 billion.

This is stated in a press release published on the website of the US Department of Defense.
"On June 9, the Department of Defense announced a new security assistance package, highlighting the unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine.. This package, which totals up to $2.1 billion and includes critical air defenses and munitions, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
In particular, the package will include:
  • additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense system;
  • SAMs and HAWK missiles;
  • artillery shells of 105 mm and 203 mm caliber;
  • Puma unmanned aerial systems;
  • laser-guided missile system ammunition;
  • support for training, maintenance and support activities.
The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to ensure Ukraine is equipped to meet its immediate battlefield needs and long-term security assistance needs.