07:45 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

America is obliged to send ATACMS long-range operational-tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine, which can be used to strike the occupied Crimea.



This was announced on Sunday, January 22, in an interview with ABC News by the head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCall.



The Republican congressman expressed confidence that the Ukrainians would quickly master the new weapons and indicated that they had previously successfully mastered all types of weapons provided by the United States.