The United States does not consider it useful to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism

11:16 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States does not yet see the benefit of recognizing Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but advocates further restrictions on Moscow through sanctions.



This was stated on November 28 by US Ambassador to NATO Julian Smith during a press briefing.

"I think you've heard the comments of President (Joe) Biden and others in the administration... The feeling in Washington that this is really not needed, and, in fact, may be counterproductive in the sense that it could harm our ability to, for example, bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine or export a certain amount of grain from Ukraine," the Washington representative noted.

Smith stressed that for this reason, the US is "focused on working with many partners and allies around the world to work on sanctions and identify ways to introduce additional restrictions to increase pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his government."



According to the newspaper, the US ambassador spoke to the press ahead of the NATO meeting in Bucharest, which will be devoted to the war in Ukraine, the new Strategic Concept of the alliance, energy security and the protection of critical infrastructure.