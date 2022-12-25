The United States intends to declare Russia an "aggressor state"

11:29 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States plans to soon declare Russia an "aggressor country", such a move is an alternative to assigning the status of a "country-sponsor of terrorism."

This was reported on December 21 by The Hill.

It is noted that the leadership of the Congress is working on an early consideration of the document against the backdrop of the visit to Washington by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.



The adoption of the bill will give US President Joe Biden new powers to impose sanctions against Russian officials.





The draft document states that the US president will be able to "designate any foreign state" as an aggressor state if the White House determines its involvement in the aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, such a move was criticized in the Republican Party.

"Zelensky requested the status of state sponsor of terrorism, and instead the Biden administration told them that it would not support it, but came up with an alternative status that does not even exist in either national or international US law - there is no legal basis for this. This is an ill-conceived PR measure that will neither punish Russia nor help the Ukrainian people," an aide to the congressman familiar with the talks told The Hill.

Earlier, the White House said they did not want to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism, due to the fact that such a label would isolate Moscow at the international level and force the United States to impose costs on countries interacting with the Kremlin.. This will tie Washington's hands in dealing with Moscow in general and hinder any diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.