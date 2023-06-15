US prepares training of Ukrainian military on M1A1 Abrams tanks

The United States is preparing to start training the Ukrainian military on M1A1 Abrams tanks "in the coming weeks."
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder shared this information with VOA.
About 250 Ukrainian troops will arrive in Germany to take part in the exercises this week, according to a senior military source..
During the exercise, Ukrainians will be trained on 31 Abrams tanks, which were delivered to Germany in early May.
Pentagon officials also said that another batch of armored vehicles, consisting of 31 tanks, is currently being repaired in the United States and will be delivered to Ukraine by autumn.
Training on Abrams tanks will last about 10 weeks and will focus on the basics of control, maneuvering and maintenance of these vehicles in combat conditions.
