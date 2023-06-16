RIPE NCC neutrality dispute: Who supports and who blames?

14:41 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The issue of RIPE NCC behavior has been on the agenda for quite some time. The minimum of what can be done with the help of the Internet is websites, social and advertising networks, the media and planned propaganda campaigns against Ukraine, other unfriendly states, the Russian opposition, which is part of a program of constant and comprehensive management of public opinion, sowing confusion and distorting public messages in favor of Russia.



Russia can penetrate and use almost any network that allows people to share content, create communities. Any technology that allows Russia to spread disinformation and the potentially large-scale "viral" spread of propaganda requires the involvement of preventive processes. Today, the Internet should be no exception.

Today, foreign IT powers the Russian military and propaganda machine. Not without reason, within the framework of the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group, in November 2022, the first separate report on sanctions against Russia in the field of IT and assistive technologies was published, which states that now there is no difference between civil and military use of IT by Russia. Any foreign IT and Internet can eventually be used to achieve Russia's military goals.



The DPR and LPR were included in the sanctions lists by the Decision of the Council of the European Union (CFSP) 2018/392 of March 12, 2018 on amending the Decision of the EU Council 2014/145/CFSP on restrictive measures in connection with actions that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence Ukraine, however, they are not legal entities, and therefore are not members of the RIPE NCC. Everything is done through related parties.



Subsequently, consultations were held with the top management of RIPE on preventing RIPE from collaborating with sanctioned entities from the DPR and LPR. The answer was that allegedly IP-resources are not subject to sanctions.

In December 2020, RIPE received an explanation from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the freezing of IP resources is subject to sanctions, but came up with a new explanation - it allegedly does not provide services to those entities that are subject to sanctions.



The fact is that the DPR and LPR are neither legal entities nor anything real at all, and their inclusion in the sanctions lists is more political in nature than a real tool to limit their activity.. For example, one Ministry of Communications of the DPR allegedly does not fall under sanctions due to the fact that it is not directly on the sanctions list.



In another case, it turns out that a certain operator in the so-called LPR, who calls himself a state Internet provider in the Luhansk region, is identified in RIPE as a citizen of the Russian Federation. Such a person is not on the EU sanctions list, and he freely operates on the territory of Ukraine, helping terrorist organizations and Russia in propaganda and achieving military goals.

They do not respond to numerous explanations regarding the connection of persons under sanctions and those persons to whom RIPE provides IP resources. Tightening the requirements of RIPE NCC's internal policies for identifying persons associated with sanctioned entities would help resolve this issue, however, so far, in response to requests and suggestions, RIPE NCC, on the contrary, is trying to obtain permission from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to exclude its activities from sanctions.

Illegal re-registration of Internet resources

The situation with illegal transfers of Internet resources in the temporarily occupied territories remains unresolved. The behavior of the occupying authorities testifies to the absolute disregard for the rules and customs of warfare, as well as the desire to cash in on the occupied territories before fleeing. Everything that can be stolen is stolen, and IP addresses are no exception.



Representatives of various Internet resources sent requests for help in returning stolen or forcibly re-registered IP addresses. The network contains facts of kidnapping of directors / administrators of Internet providers in Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol and other temporarily occupied cities, facts of forcing captured company managers to re-register Internet resources. There are also facts when company directors colluded with the occupying authorities and other illegal groups, and against the will of the owners of such provider companies, committed actions to illegally and unauthorized re-register IP addresses to others, including Russian companies, which for RIPE NCC may look like a voluntary transfer. Illegally re-registered IP addresses are used, among other things, to carry out hacker attacks both on the territory of Ukraine and within the European Union.



It is noted that operational cooperation with RIPE should help in solving these priority problems of the Ukrainian Internet community.. Acceptance of RIPE NCC from legal entities and individuals of documents issued by illegal formations of the DPR, LPR and other occupation regimes on the territory of Ukraine.

Also, consultations are already underway with the RIPE NCC regarding the illegality of any documents that contradict Ukrainian law and are provided by applicants to obtain Internet resources, often stolen from legal Ukrainian owners.. Such actions in the occupied territories are fraudulent and illegal, undermine the rights and interests of the Ukrainian Internet community.

Back in October 2022, in a white paper, the RIPE NCC Chief Counsel noted: “If a legal entity is located in a territory that has self-declared itself an independent state, the RIPE NCC may accept proof of foundation issued by the relevant authorities, along with additional documentation (for example, an identity card authorized representative, charter, etc.)".



Thus, it is understandable that the RIPE NCC, when assessing whether a territory is disputed, may rely on reports and declarations of international organizations such as the UN and the EU.. All these organizations unanimously confirm that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is not the subject of any disputes.. In a statement dated March 1, 2022, the RIPE NCC themselves confirmed this: “It is imperative that the RIPE NCC remain neutral and take no positions regarding internal political disputes, international conflicts or war.”



This means that RIPE, acting in accordance with EU sanctions and a policy of neutrality, should only consider documents issued in Ukraine and should not recognize documents issued by terrorist organizations "DPR" and "LPR" or the Russian Federation, and submitted by applicants who are on the territory of Ukraine. Otherwise, the activities of RIPE entail active promotion of Russia's openly illegal occupation of the territory of Ukraine and contradicts the self-proclaimed neutral position of RIPE.



Neutrality means refusing to promote any violent changes in the state structure of any country, if such changes are not recognized by the UN.



The international community confirms that all occupied territories are an integral part of Ukraine and do not recognize any self-proclaimed governments. Therefore, for the world (including for the Netherlands), only Ukrainian sovereignty and power should legally apply, which is confirmed at the highest international level.