Special envoy of the Pope to visit Russia as part of his mission

15:45 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, special envoy of the Pope, will visit Russia on June 28-29 as part of the second phase of his special mission.



This was reported by the press service of the Holy See, reports the information portal Vatican News.



The main goal of this initiative is to encourage manifestations of humanity that contribute to the resolution of the current tragic situation and the search for ways to a just world, as representatives of the press service said.



During the visit, Cardinal Zuppi will be accompanied by an employee of the State Secretariat of the Holy See.