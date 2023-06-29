Special warning systems will be used in case of a terrorist attack at ZNPP - Ministry of Health

19:16 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Minister of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Lyashko, assures that in the event of a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and even in the absence of access to the Internet, special public warning systems will be activated.



He provided this information during an interview with the TV channel.

"We have appropriate warning systems that have already been used in the past, continue to work and in the event of an accident at the ZNPP they will work again. The issue of communication between the authorities and the population in such situations has already been carefully considered, and the warning systems will be re-tested to ensure reliability," the minister stressed.

According to him, it is very important not to cause panic in any situation and firmly follow all the instructions of state bodies.