Allies will themselves determine the start date for the training of Ukrainian pilots - Stoltenberg

16:17 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine's Western allies will make an individual decision on the start of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“In recent days, we have heard statements from several allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom and several European member countries, about the start of training Ukrainian pilots on modern NATO-standard western fighters.. This is a clear confirmation of our readiness to support Ukraine and take the necessary long-term measures.. However, the exact date for the start of training will be determined by each ally separately," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg also emphasized that it is extremely important for the West to increase military production: "We are in a situation of a debilitating war, where the battle is around logistics and production.. The expansion of production plays a decisive role."



The head of NATO noted that, first of all, it is necessary to increase the production of ammunition.

“Of course, in order to continue to support Ukraine, we also need to increase the production of weapons and ammunition.. We see that more and more NATO member countries are entering into contracts in this area, and this is what is needed to really increase production," the NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg explained that the Alliance is currently reviewing guidelines for the production of combat-critical munitions, including 155 caliber munitions, which are important in the war in Ukraine.. In June, a meeting on this issue is to be held with the participation of NATO countries, the EU and Ukraine, he said.

“I have decided to invite representatives of the defense industry from both sides of the Atlantic to our meeting of defense ministers next month for an event where we will speak directly with all ministers and the defense industry.. The EU, of course, is invited, Ukraine is invited to this event," the Secretary General said.

The event should be joined by EU High Representative for Defense and Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, as well as European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, to ensure full engagement with the defense industry, Stoltenberg added.