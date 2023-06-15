Allies will themselves determine the start date for the training of Ukrainian pilots - Stoltenberg

Ukraine's Western allies will make an individual decision on the start of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg also emphasized that it is extremely important for the West to increase military production: "We are in a situation of a debilitating war, where the battle is around logistics and production.. The expansion of production plays a decisive role."
The head of NATO noted that, first of all, it is necessary to increase the production of ammunition.
Stoltenberg explained that the Alliance is currently reviewing guidelines for the production of combat-critical munitions, including 155 caliber munitions, which are important in the war in Ukraine.. In June, a meeting on this issue is to be held with the participation of NATO countries, the EU and Ukraine, he said.
The event should be joined by EU High Representative for Defense and Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, as well as European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, to ensure full engagement with the defense industry, Stoltenberg added.
