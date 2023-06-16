Adviser to the head of the OP of Ukraine announced the start of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

11:56 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has already been going on for several days. He specified that the counteroffensive could not be limited to "a specific hour of a specific day."



In an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai and on his Twitter page, Podolyak shared information about the current state of the counteroffensive..



He noted that the war is unfolding along 1,500 kilometers of the border and the actions have already begun.



The presidential adviser stressed that Ukraine is seeking to destroy Russian positions in Moscow-occupied territories, including Donbass and Crimea, using weapons provided to them, such as long-range Storm Shadow missiles, Leopard tanks and anti-missile systems provided by France and Italy.



He also noted that F-16 fighters will help close the airspace.



Podolyak stressed that the counteroffensive is not a single event that will begin at a certain hour with a solemn ceremony.



This is a lot of different actions to destroy the Russian occupation troops in different directions, which have already taken place yesterday, continue today and will take place tomorrow..



He emphasized that one of the goals of the counteroffensive is the intensive destruction of the enemy's logistics infrastructure.