The Council of the EU made the circumvention of sanctions in the list of criminal offenses

14:12 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The EU Council today unanimously decided to add the violation of restrictive measures to the list of "EU crimes" included in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.

This is stated in the press service of the Council.



It is noted that EU member states define in different ways what constitutes a violation of restrictive measures and what sanctions should be applied in case of their violation.

This could lead to varying degrees of implementation of sanctions and the risk of circumvention of these measures, potentially allowing those under sanctions to continue to access their assets and support the regimes targeted by the EU measures .

Following this decision, the European Commission will submit a proposal for a directive containing minimum rules for determining criminal offenses and penalties for violating EU restrictive measures.. This draft directive is to be discussed and adopted by the EU Council and the European Parliament.