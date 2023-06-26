EU Council raises funding for the European Peace Fund

15:18 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Council of the EU has taken an important decision to raise the cap on the financing of the European Peace Fund by 3.5 billion euros. This fund provides compensation to countries that transfer weapons to Ukraine.



The press service of the EU Council confirmed this information.



Under an agreement dated March 20, 2023, the funding ceiling for the European Peace Facility, known as the European Peace Facility, was increased by 3.5 billion euros to over 12 billion euros.



This decision was made to ensure the financial stability of this instrument and ensure greater predictability in the long term.. It will also allow the European Union to respond quickly to various situations that arise in the world.



Josep Borrell, chief diplomat, noted that this is the second increase in funding for the European Peace Fund since its inception in 2021.



The communiqué stressed that the decision is a clear political signal of the continued readiness of the European Union to provide military support to Ukraine and other partners.