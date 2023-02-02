EU Council supports further military assistance to Ukraine

16:44 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine





This was The Council of the European Union approved further military support for Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund on the eve of the Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held on February 3 in Kyiv.This was reported on the website of the Council of the EU.

"On the eve of the summit between the European Union and Ukraine, the Council today adopted assistance measures within the framework of the European Peace Fund (EPF), which provide for further military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They consist of a seventh package worth 500 million euros and a new aid event of 45 million euros in support of the training efforts of the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Ukraine),” the message reads.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said during a speech that Ukraine must receive all the necessary military equipment and training needed to defend its territory and its people from Russian aggression.

"They are not just defending their country; they are also defending our common values and the basic principles of international law.. Today's new measures send a clear message at a critical moment: we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it is needed and as long as it is needed," the official stressed.

It is noted that the seventh assistance package brings the total contribution of the European Union under the EPF for Ukraine to the amount of 3.6 billion euros.. At the same time, the purpose of the new support measure for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, trained under EUMAM Ukraine, is to provide the necessary non-lethal equipment and supplies, as well as training support services.