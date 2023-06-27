Cooperation with CDF: Ukraine received modular bridges for three regions

17:45 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of a joint project of the State Agency for the Rehabilitation and Development of Infrastructure with the involvement of the CDF Corporation, the first temporary bridge structures were received, intended for Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.



Information about this was confirmed by the head of the Recovery Agency, Mustafa Nayem, and transmitted through the official press service of the agency on the social network Facebook.

"Our priority at the Reconstruction Agency is to install these modular bridges in the Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. In the frontline regions, it is vital to have reliable roads to provide basic services. The destruction of bridges leads to disconnection of communities from the necessary resources. We are making every effort to quickly restore logistics," Nayem said.



He also added that the modular bridge structures manufactured by Acrow Corporation are capable of supporting both cars and trucks, which significantly contributes to the rapid restoration of uninterrupted transport links in the most affected regions affected by the consequences of hostilities.



These structures were sent as part of the Modular Bridge project, implemented by the Recovery Agency and CDF Corporation with the support of a grant from The Howard G. Buffett Foundation. This project started in April and is funded by the fund for the supply of 9 modular bridges to Ukraine.