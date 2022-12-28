A round table was held on the theme "New Year - Threats, Challenges, Hopes"

10:52 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 27, a round table was held on the topic: "New Year - Threats, Challenges, Hopes" in the format of a videoconference, organized by the Ukrinform platform.



Leaders of international movements, foundations, political scientists, lawyers, public figures, and artists discussed the likelihood of a new offensive from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, Ukraine’s readiness to repel the offensive, the consequences of bringing the military forces of the Republic of Belarus to hostilities for Belarusians and the Lukashenka regime, a new wave of mobilization in Russia and Will the mobilization in the ranks of the Russian army affect the Belarusians.



Ukraine can now offer the world a new worldview and value paradigm. Art worker, volunteer Oles Zhuravchyk said this during a round table in Ukrinform.

"Now the struggle is going in the direction of strong mythologies and the revival of those ancient images that have been present in our culture for more than a thousand years, not from Kievan Rus. I believe that these codes have been growing in our country since ancient times, which are about 10 thousand years old.. This is definitely the beginning of the so-called Trypillia culture - it was a great civilization, which at one time gave a big impetus to the development of mankind. And it seems to me that Ukraine is now in such a phase that it can offer a new worldview, value paradigm in the first place," Zhuravchik said.

He noted that one of the important factors is cultural expansion precisely because of the meanings, new images, new archetypes, as well as values, because this is the main thing that we can offer.



According to the speaker, today, even in pop music, ancient Ukrainian archetypes are already beginning to appear.

"Even in the pop sphere, everyone began to remember those images. Either the image of a mermaid, or the image of Mavka, or the image of a Cossack characterist - and many of these archetypes are being revived. They just grow. And now youth creativity has gone. They shoot videos, write poems, where they extract deep, strong archetypes. I am convinced that they will revive our old traditions," added Zhuravchik.

Sentences in absentia and deprivation of citizenship destroy public opinion in Belarus - oppositionist.



In Belarus, public opinion is deliberately destroyed, as evidenced by sentencing in absentia and deprivation of citizenship.



This was stated by the chairman of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation Aleksey Frantskevich during a round table in Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the first verdict in absentia was carried out in Belarus.. That is, people who are not on the territory of the Republic of Belarus were sentenced in absentia to 15 years.. At the same time, they are now preparing to deprive them of their citizenship in absentia. People are imprisoned daily. What kind of sociological polls will be discussed," he said.

Frantskevich stressed that Belarus is on the path of rapprochement with Russia, which could cost the first statehood. In particular, he stressed that the Kremlin is trying to put pressure on Lukashenko so that he begins to fulfill the agreements within the framework of the union state.

“For Belarusians, this will indicate not only the loss of sovereignty, but in general the loss of such a state, because a single army and a single currency are provided,” the head of the BF said.

As reported, in Belarus, the Minsk city court sentenced in absentia swimmer Alexander Gerasimenko to 12 years in a penal colony in the case of creating an extremist organization and calling for sanctions against Belarus.. In the same case, the executive director of the Foundation, Alexander Opeikin, was also convicted in absentia.. He was also sentenced to 12 years, but in a penal colony.



The accused were not present at the trial, as they have been abroad since the fall of 2020. This is the first verdict in Belarus in a criminal case that was investigated within the framework of "special proceedings".



Belarusian contingent may be used in Russian-occupied territories - oppositionist



Military personnel from Belarus can use Ukraine in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation to carry out "stabilization measures."



This was announced by the head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation Aleksey Frantskevich during a round table in Ukrinform.

"We have information that Russia will put pressure on Lukashenka to draw Belarusian soldiers into the war. We are talking about a contingent of 10-15 thousand. soldiers from the Republic of Belarus, who will be brought to the already occupied territories for certain stabilization measures," he said.

According to Frantskevich, there are no prerequisites for a direct land invasion yet.. According to him, the Security Council does not have enough troops to invade the territory of Ukraine.



Leader of the International Movement "Speak Louder!" Russian oppositionist Andrey Sidelnikov also considers a land invasion from the territory of Belarus unlikely, although he does not exclude such a possibility. The most realistic scenario is, in his opinion, the further use of the Belarusian military infrastructure by the Russian Federation.

"If, nevertheless, the offensive occurs, then the Belarusian soldiers will become" cannon fodder "for demining the territory. They will hide behind them in order to enter Ukrainian territory," he said.

As reported, the Ukrainian border guards have not yet noted the creation of an offensive group in Belarus, which would be ready to carry out an invasion from the territory of the Republic of Belarus as of today.