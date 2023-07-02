Events at Antonovsky Bridge require informational silence - APU

11:39 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As is already known, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues successfully. According to the speaker of the Operational Command South Natalia Gumenyuk, today there are fierce battles in the Kherson region near the Antonovsky bridge. The valiant soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the Russian invaders.

"While powerful combat work is going on. The emphasis is on counter-battery combat, because the peculiarities of our front line in this zone are indeed that it is in the zone of the Dnieper River. Its channel is somewhat deformed, due to the catastrophe that the invaders caused by blowing up the Kakhovka dam. This combat work is very complicated," she said.

According to Gumenyuk, 49 Russian invaders and 15 pieces of equipment were destroyed in the area over the past day.. She added that now the military needs information silence.

In turn, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Russian military command is increasingly concerned about the possible landing of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

It is alleged that on July 1, Russian troops defeated small Ukrainian landing groups on the left bank of the Kherson region, which was presented as a big victory. But Russian sources have provided no evidence that they have resumed control of the coastal areas, and many of them reported that, as of July 1, the operation was still ongoing in areas adjacent to the Antonovsky Bridge.

ISW analysts believe that the Russian command is exaggerating success in this direction either because it fears a Ukrainian attack on the eastern coast of the Kherson region, or it desperately needs an information victory after the armed rebellion of PMC Wagner, or both.

Earlier there was information about active battles in the area of Antonovsky bridge. As if the Ukrainian military occupied and hold certain positions on the left bank. This week, the Russians fired Iskander missiles at the eastern span of the Antonovsky Bridge, under which Ukrainian fighters were hiding. But this did not help the aggressors to eliminate the bridgehead.