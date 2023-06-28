NSDC proposes tougher liability for judges and court employees

18:00 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Security and Defense Council proposes to strengthen the responsibility of judges and judiciary for crimes in the field of justice and corruption.



This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

"Citizens give the state the most valuable thing - their health and life, and state institutions, including judicial and law enforcement agencies, must undergo such transformations that will ensure security and justice in our society. The National Security and Defense Council proposes to strengthen the responsibility of judges and other members of the judiciary for crimes related with justice and corruption We also propose to tighten the procedures for checking the reliability of judges, including the use of polygraphs. Giving new importance and expanding the role of jurors in courts is also an important element of democracy in our country," Zelensky said.

The President also added that relevant legislative initiatives are being prepared and called on people's deputies to support them.



Zelensky recalled the case of exposing corruption in the Supreme Court, when representatives of NABU and SAPO reported the detention of judges of the Supreme Court while receiving a bribe of $2.7 million. He emphasized that such situations disappoint citizens, including military personnel, and undermine the authority of the judiciary in Ukraine.