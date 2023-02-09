Will Belarus be able to avoid the fate of a colony of imperial Russia: the results of the “Belarusian Platform”

19:04 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the Ukrinform press center hosted a round table on the topic: “Belarusian Platform: public conversation about the future”. The round table was organized by the Public Organization "Agency for the Development of Democracy and Information Freedoms".



Due to the actions of the regime of self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko, Ukraine and Belarus found themselves on opposite sides of the front of the war unleashed by the Kremlin. From a northern neighbor, the Republic of Belarus has turned not just into a source of threats for Ukraine, but into a springboard from which attacks are carried out against our state. After the opening speech and introduction of the participants, the moderator gave the floor to the well-known Belarusian volunteer in Ukraine, the head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation Aleksey Frantskevich.

"I hope that today's conversation will be an invitation to the creation of the Belarusian Platform not only as a topic for a round table discussion, but as a permanent platform for working out joint Belarusian-Ukrainian plans to defeat the empire and liberate Belarus," Frantskevich said.

The Belarusian public figure prepared a speech that contained many loud statements, so in many respects the further discussion turned either into opposing his opinion, or into agreement and expressed visions into the development of discourse.

"From the moment when the Moscow army used the territory of Belarus as a springboard for an attack on Ukraine, a lot has changed in the Belarusian order. If before that it was permissible for many in Belarus among Lukashenka's opponents to appeal to the leadership of Russia, then after a large-scale invasion it became bad manners. All those whom the Kremlin was trying to stigmatize with its propaganda as outcasts suddenly turned out to be right. Free Belarusians. The changes did not affect only Lukashists. Here I deliberately distinguish between us - free Belarusians - with the Lukashists, who have been serving Lukashenka's regime for decades. For analogues of how there are "Chechens" and "Kadyrovtsy"," Aleksey Frantskevich noted at the beginning of his speech.

“Since February 24 last year, the Russian Federation has shown itself to be an empire to free Belarusians.. Suddenly everyone saw that the idea of a union state, promoted by Alexander Lukashenko in the nineties, is the way to lose statehood. Since February 2022, Belarus has been de facto occupied by foreign troops. Belarusians restricted movement. Total control. Tracking. And the persecution of dissenters. The thousands of political prisoners detained since 2020 were joined by those who somehow demonstrated loyalty and support for Ukraine. Today Belarus is reminiscent of the Gulag. If nothing is done, then soon Moscow will add issues of a single currency and a single army. Then you can remove Gauleiter Lukashenko, eliminate the election of the head of state and appoint the governor of Belarus from the Kremlin,” the Belarusian public figure emphasized.

"This state of affairs has put the Republic of Belarus on the brink of existence. De facto, Belarus is not an accomplice to the aggression, but the first victim that the Kremlin managed to capture through a hybrid special operation. It all started from the moment when they brought Alexander Lukashenko into power, just like Viktor Yanukovych used to be in Ukraine. The Ukrainians threw off the usurper, but we Belarusians, unfortunately, failed to do this. After the constitutional coup in 1996, all politically significant opponents were killed, and the survivors were forced to flee the country. Since that time, all elections in Belarus have been a sham. Theatrical production on the re-election of the dictator. Who, as everyone understood in 2022, had been the Gauleiter of the Kremlin for all the years in power. Now the entire opposition is forced to recognize the correctness of Zenon Poznyak, who has been radically inclined both against Lukashenka and against the Russian Federation since the 90s. But then the KGB propaganda covered everyone’s eyes with a veil,” said the head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation.

Since the day of the large-scale invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine, all of the above has become an agenda for Belarusians who found themselves outside the Republic of Belarus.

"Those Belarusians who were in Ukraine at that moment and ended up in the places of invasion were also evacuated. Someone volunteered and helped others to evacuate. Like me, for example. Someone took up arms and began, together with the Ukrainians, to repulse the imperialists, like the husband of Elena Gergel, who is present here, Vasily "Syabro" Parfenkov, who died in a battle with the Russians near Lisichansk. Or there is the leader of the Young Front - Denis Urbanovich, who has already managed to visit the hospital three times.



It is clear to all Belarusians who are fighting in Ukraine against a common enemy that only after the defeat of the empire, it will be possible to de-occupy Belarus, release all political prisoners and hold democratic elections so that the people can choose a different future for the Republic of Belarus," he stressed.. Alexey Frantskevich.

Such a deep digression into the prehistory of the processes that preceded the round table, before answering the questions asked by the organizers, the head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation explained by the need to look at them from his point of view.



In order for Belarus not to be a source of threats to someone, it is necessary that our country ceases to be a dominion of the Russian Empire. And there are only two ways:



First: join our efforts to help Ukraine in the fight against our common enemy, the Russian Empire. And after the defeat of the Kremlin, Belarus was de-occupied.



The second is to organize a resistance movement within Belarus aimed at liberating the country from Russian infidels and the criminal puppet regime of Lukashenka, which performs the functions of a temporary military administration, - said Aleksey Frantskevich, turning to the answers to questions that were voiced by the moderator of the discussion at the beginning of the round table.

“Only the de-occupation of Belarus and the creation of conditions for the democratic development of our state will be the conditions that guarantee that the Republic of Belarus will no longer become a threat to anyone, becoming a country with a good neighborly policy towards neighboring states.



If we talk about the first scenario, then the recipe for the two peoples is simple - to make every effort to inflict a military defeat on the Russian army. Volunteer in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, volunteer and donate... Ukrainians and many Belarusians are already doing all this... On our part, of course, we could do more... But here, on the one hand, we need assistance to Ukraine to remove arrests from accounts in order to donate more, to simplify volunteers to move around the country and across the border, as well as to be ready to accept all volunteers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On the other hand, Belarusian leaders should unite around the idea of victory over a common enemy, and not try to fight for leadership in the process.. This demotivates many Belarusians today. But this is a universal human vice that everyone must fight within themselves... I am sure that we, Belarusians, can do it too...



If we talk about the second scenario - the organization of the resistance movement within Belarus - then everything is more complicated here. Consider that there are now such conditions as in Donetsk, Luhansk or Sevastopol. This is an occupied territory with all the ensuing conditions.



Underground movement is possible only with outside support. But we can only talk about sabotage and the achievements of small combat missions. De-occupation is possible if those Belarusians who are now in forced emigration receive support from allies to fight the occupier. Starting with training and education, ending with the Belarusian Lend-Lease.



Obviously, in the context of a large-scale war in Ukraine, this issue is being discussed with “official Kyiv”. Without the support of Ukraine, the second scenario will not be supported by anyone in the world," the head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation stressed.

"In 2022, Belarusians began to discuss these two scenarios. Last year, on behalf of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation, in addition to evacuation in the first months and assistance in supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with various necessary ones in the future, I also took part in many events where I raised this issue, and I myself organized the “Conference of Free Belarusians” in Rzeszow. I also know about many other events that took place both last year and this year, where they are trying to find ways to de-occupy Belarus. Free Belarusians are ready for either of the two scenarios, but the effectiveness of either of them depends on the policy in Kyiv. Therefore, here the ball is on the side of the Office of Mr. Zelensky



I am sure that if Kyiv is ready for an official dialogue, the entire political opposition to Lukashenka and public activists from the Belarusian side, despite the competition of many among themselves and various moments of personal relations, will be ready to sit down at the table and agree on common goals and efforts that all we must apply to defeat the empire and de-occupy Belarus.



I hope that today's conversation will be an invitation to the creation of the Belarusian Platform not only as a topic for a round table discussion, but as a permanent platform for working out joint Belarusian-Ukrainian plans to defeat the empire and liberate Belarus, so that we can again return to a thousand-year-old good neighborliness" , - Alexei Frantskevich concluded, thanking everyone for their attention.

The expert named the primary task of Ukraine in Belarus

The primary task of Ukraine in the short term is to prevent the direct participation of Belarus in the war. This opinion was expressed by Belarusian analyst, expert of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Igor Tyshkevich, who spoke out for Frantskevich.

"At war, Ukraine can think about the future, but must deal with urgent issues. We made sure of this at a very high price.. We were convinced of this in February last year, in March last year ... and this is a fact that is very sensitive today ... ", Magda emphasized in the first thesis.

Then the head of the Institute of World Politics moved on to the second thesis: "Without an independent Ukraine, an independent Belarus is impossible."

The rest of the theses can be found by viewing the recording of the round table on the Ukrinform website.

Belarus is a key issue for the future security of the region - co-founder of the Center for Belarusian Communications



Ukrainian political scientist, Ph.D. in Philosophy, co-founder of the Center for Belarusian Communications Maxim Pleshko, who took the floor after Yevhen Magda, also noted that Ukraine, in cooperation with Belarus, Lithuania and Poland, has been the frontier of Europe for many centuries, starting from the time of Kievan Rus, through the Great Principality of Lithuania and Russia and ending with the Commonwealth. And until we are in cooperation with each other, Ukraine and the Baltic countries will be under the threat of eastern invasion.

"Today the topic of Belarus is undeservedly not in the top of Ukrainian politics. “We, Ukrainians, need to talk about Russians, about Belarusians. About their important historical place. And so on…”, stressed the representative of the Center for Belarusian Communications.

Ukraine needs a strategy for relations with Belarus - a representative of the Kalinouski regiment

Andrei Sheuchik, a representative of the headquarters of the Regiment of Kastus Kalinovsky, emphasized the value that the round table brought together people who value the Belarusian issue. In his opinion, it is important for the Ukrainian side to form a position on this issue.. The regiment cannot engage in amateur activities, since it operates within the framework of Ukrainian legislation and must move within the logic of the political strategy of Ukraine.



The regiment of Kastus Kalinovsky notes the need to adopt a strategy for relations with Belarus in Ukraine.



This was stated by a representative of the headquarters of the regiment Andrei Sheuchik during a round table on the topic "Belarusian Platform: a public conversation about the future" in Ukrinform.

"While we are fighting, while we are studying, while we have certain hopes, but there is no strategy, no line, no word about what Ukraine will do with Belarus. This is not the case. We must have a working plan. If there is no such plan, then what can we talk about? That is, we can neither correct anything nor express our opinion on this matter, because this subject does not exist," he said.

Sheuchyk stressed that the strategy should be coordinated by all political structures, including the President of Ukraine.

"It should be, we need to work on it, and everyone should join this work: first of all, the Ukrainian side and everyone from the Belarusian side - either a regiment, or free Belarusians, or any person living in the Chernihiv region ... in this way it is possible to work out the most effective strategy towards Belarus. This is the political will of Ukraine, and we, the regiment of Kastus Kalinovsky, will agree with this," the representative of the regiment emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the Belarusian volunteer battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Kastus Kalinovsky was formed in March 2022 to protect against the Russian invasion as part of the Foreign Legion in Ukraine.. Named after the national hero of Belarus, one of the leaders of the national liberation uprising of Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians and Ukrainians in 1863-1864.



Due to unwillingness to enter the war against Ukraine, Belarusian officers are being exchanged for Russians - Denis Urbanovich



A Belarusian volunteer from the Regiment of Kastus Kalinouski, who is fighting in Ukraine, believes that the future of Belarus should be determined by the Belarusian people. He must decide whether he seeks an alliance with the Russian Federation or integration with Ukraine and the Baltic States.



Prior to Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, sentiment was very pro-Russian. It was, in his opinion, the result of a long Russification and propaganda organized in Belarus by Alexander Lukashenko. After using the territory of Belarus as a springboard for the offensive in Kyiv, the situation began to change. Belarusians began to solidarize with Ukraine. Anti-war are dominant

sentiments not only among citizens, but also among the military - both privates and officers.

“An officer in charge of an elite military unit told me that between April and September 2022, three or four military units almost started a riot. Lukashenka and Russia drew conclusions and began replacing officers. In particular, the 5th anti-terrorist brigade already has officers who are citizens of the Russian Federation,” said Denis Urbanovich, a Belarusian public figure, leader of the Young Front organization, who was wounded three times in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Belarusian Platform could become a platform for joint actions - representative of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine