Will Belarus be able to avoid the fate of a colony of imperial Russia: the results of the “Belarusian Platform”

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the Ukrinform press center hosted a round table on the topic: “Belarusian Platform: public conversation about the future”. The round table was organized by the Public Organization "Agency for the Development of Democracy and Information Freedoms".
Due to the actions of the regime of self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko, Ukraine and Belarus found themselves on opposite sides of the front of the war unleashed by the Kremlin. From a northern neighbor, the Republic of Belarus has turned not just into a source of threats for Ukraine, but into a springboard from which attacks are carried out against our state. After the opening speech and introduction of the participants, the moderator gave the floor to the well-known Belarusian volunteer in Ukraine, the head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation Aleksey Frantskevich.
The Belarusian public figure prepared a speech that contained many loud statements, so in many respects the further discussion turned either into opposing his opinion, or into agreement and expressed visions into the development of discourse.
Since the day of the large-scale invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine, all of the above has become an agenda for Belarusians who found themselves outside the Republic of Belarus.
Such a deep digression into the prehistory of the processes that preceded the round table, before answering the questions asked by the organizers, the head of the Free Belarus Charitable Foundation explained by the need to look at them from his point of view.
In order for Belarus not to be a source of threats to someone, it is necessary that our country ceases to be a dominion of the Russian Empire. And there are only two ways:
First: join our efforts to help Ukraine in the fight against our common enemy, the Russian Empire. And after the defeat of the Kremlin, Belarus was de-occupied.
The second is to organize a resistance movement within Belarus aimed at liberating the country from Russian infidels and the criminal puppet regime of Lukashenka, which performs the functions of a temporary military administration, - said Aleksey Frantskevich, turning to the answers to questions that were voiced by the moderator of the discussion at the beginning of the round table.
The expert named the primary task of Ukraine in Belarus
The primary task of Ukraine in the short term is to prevent the direct participation of Belarus in the war. This opinion was expressed by Belarusian analyst, expert of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Igor Tyshkevich, who spoke out for Frantskevich.
Then the head of the Institute of World Politics moved on to the second thesis: "Without an independent Ukraine, an independent Belarus is impossible."
The rest of the theses can be found by viewing the recording of the round table on the Ukrinform website.
Belarus is a key issue for the future security of the region - co-founder of the Center for Belarusian Communications
Ukrainian political scientist, Ph.D. in Philosophy, co-founder of the Center for Belarusian Communications Maxim Pleshko, who took the floor after Yevhen Magda, also noted that Ukraine, in cooperation with Belarus, Lithuania and Poland, has been the frontier of Europe for many centuries, starting from the time of Kievan Rus, through the Great Principality of Lithuania and Russia and ending with the Commonwealth. And until we are in cooperation with each other, Ukraine and the Baltic countries will be under the threat of eastern invasion.
Ukraine needs a strategy for relations with Belarus - a representative of the Kalinouski regiment
Andrei Sheuchik, a representative of the headquarters of the Regiment of Kastus Kalinovsky, emphasized the value that the round table brought together people who value the Belarusian issue. In his opinion, it is important for the Ukrainian side to form a position on this issue.. The regiment cannot engage in amateur activities, since it operates within the framework of Ukrainian legislation and must move within the logic of the political strategy of Ukraine.
The regiment of Kastus Kalinovsky notes the need to adopt a strategy for relations with Belarus in Ukraine.
This was stated by a representative of the headquarters of the regiment Andrei Sheuchik during a round table on the topic "Belarusian Platform: a public conversation about the future" in Ukrinform.
Sheuchyk stressed that the strategy should be coordinated by all political structures, including the President of Ukraine.
***
As Ukrinform reported, the Belarusian volunteer battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named after Kastus Kalinovsky was formed in March 2022 to protect against the Russian invasion as part of the Foreign Legion in Ukraine.. Named after the national hero of Belarus, one of the leaders of the national liberation uprising of Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians and Ukrainians in 1863-1864.
Due to unwillingness to enter the war against Ukraine, Belarusian officers are being exchanged for Russians - Denis Urbanovich
A Belarusian volunteer from the Regiment of Kastus Kalinouski, who is fighting in Ukraine, believes that the future of Belarus should be determined by the Belarusian people. He must decide whether he seeks an alliance with the Russian Federation or integration with Ukraine and the Baltic States.
Prior to Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, sentiment was very pro-Russian. It was, in his opinion, the result of a long Russification and propaganda organized in Belarus by Alexander Lukashenko. After using the territory of Belarus as a springboard for the offensive in Kyiv, the situation began to change. Belarusians began to solidarize with Ukraine. Anti-war are dominant
sentiments not only among citizens, but also among the military - both privates and officers.
Belarusian Platform could become a platform for joint actions - representative of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine
At the beginning of his speech, the head of the main department for information policy of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Oleksandr Makabry, stressed that he could not state the official position of Ukraine on the issues raised, since the relevant policy was in the process of being formed.
Mr. Macabry, as his own opinion, expressed concern about the lack of understanding with whom to work, because there are many different entities with different positions, such as Free Belarus, the Regiment of Kastus Kalinouski, the Office of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and others.
At the same time, he, as well as his colleague, Aleksey Tretyakov-Grodzevich, chief specialist of the project work and monitoring department of the main department for information policy, noted that a platform that could appear on the basis of the round table could create a platform on which. it would be possible to synchronize positions and develop a common strategy.
We are ready to sit down at the table and agree with other forces on a common plan of action - adviser to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and ally of Zenon Poznyak
When Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s political adviser Alexander Dobrovolsky and Belarusian political scientist Pavel Usov, a member of Zenon Poznyak’s team, took the floor, both of them spoke of what their teams were doing to prepare the fight against Russia’s aggression and expressed their readiness to coordinate their actions with the Ukrainian side on a common platform.
You can find the rest of the theses of the round table participants on the Ukrinform website by viewing the entry .
Summing up everything said during the round table, its organizer Yuriy Fedorenko said: “To be continue!”. The head of the Agency for the Development of Democracy and Information Freedoms stressed that the lively discussion and the appeal of many participants to the need to agree on positions indicates the need to continue such events.. Aleksey Frantsevich's proposal to make the Belarusian Platform not a topic of discussion, but a platform for constant interaction, he liked, and he expressed his readiness to jointly organize such events. At this, the participants thanked each other and dispersed.
