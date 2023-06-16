Slovenia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

14:16 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Slovenian Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. 67 deputies voted for such a decision, eight voted against it.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am grateful to the Slovenian parliamentarians for adopting a declaration that honors the memory of millions of victims of the Holodomor-genocide in Ukraine in 1932-1933. The international coalition of states dedicated to the restoration of historical justice continues to grow stronger. Together towards the truth, and hence responsibility," Zelensky wrote.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that such a step achieves two things: memory and justice.

“Memory is respect for the millions of innocent victims of this terrible crime. Justice means that such crimes should never be repeated,” the official stressed.

According to the Institute of the History of Ukraine, the losses from famine in the Ukrainian SSR amounted to almost 4 million people and another 3 million in other regions of the Union. The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of November.