Slovenia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Slovenian Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. 67 deputies voted for such a decision, eight voted against it.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that such a step achieves two things: memory and justice.
According to the Institute of the History of Ukraine, the losses from famine in the Ukrainian SSR amounted to almost 4 million people and another 3 million in other regions of the Union. The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of November.
