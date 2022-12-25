Slovakia is in talks to send the MiG-29 to Ukraine

14:13 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Slovakia is ready to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but has not yet done so. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Kacher said that this issue was discussed in detail with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We have not handed over the MiG-29 to you yet. But we are ready to do it. We are talking with our NATO partners about how to do this. And on December 8, we had a very meaningful conversation with your president. My secretary of defense explained to your president how we can do this.. And I think that a Ukrainian delegation will arrive in Slovakia in the coming weeks, and we will work together with our American friends to make this a reality," Kacher said.

The Foreign Minister noted that on December 7 Slovakia approved "a couple of thousand missiles used for the MiG-29." He also said that he discussed the issue of sending planes with the President of Ukraine during the meeting.

“But we also discussed this with President Zelensky in some detail. And I think that I should keep secret how this will be done so as not to jeopardize. But I will say that today we had a very, very good exchange of views with President Zelensky on how we will do this. Therefore, I am very optimistic, I think this will also be done soon, the planes will appear in Ukraine," Kacher added.

In November 2022, the Slovak government handed over 30 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. And in the summer and autumn, Slovakia transferred Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the leadership of Slovakia has been expressing support for Ukraine, helping with weapons, ammunition and condemning Russia's actions.