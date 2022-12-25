Slovakia agreed on a new aid package for Ukraine

17:17 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Slovak authorities have approved a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition, including large caliber, warm clothes for the military and other equipment.



This was stated by Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacher at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in Kyiv on December 8.

"We will continue to support you practically in your struggle. Yesterday our government approved a new package of defense assistance - this is ammunition, including large calibers for fighter jets, warm clothes, and other equipment," Kacher said.

According to him, Slovakia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and will do everything to make it easier for Ukrainians to survive the winter.