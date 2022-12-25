Slovakia agreed on a new aid package for Ukraine

The Slovak authorities have approved a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition, including large caliber, warm clothes for the military and other equipment.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacher at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in Kyiv on December 8.
According to him, Slovakia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and will do everything to make it easier for Ukrainians to survive the winter.
