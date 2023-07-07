Slovakia will give Ukraine 16 Zuzana gun mounts

16:36 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

 
Ukraine and Slovakia have signed a contract for the supply of 16 Zuzana artillery mounts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their delivery is planned at a rapid pace.

Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We have signed a contract for the supply of 16 Zuzana installations to Ukraine. This will happen at a very fast pace. We will develop a common type of howitzers.Joint production of ammunition will begin. And our enterprises will clear the territory of Ukraine," she said.
Zelensky, in turn, said that cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia strengthens both countries.
"A contract was signed for the production of 16 Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers. We are also working for other joint productions - shells, guns. I am grateful for the willingness to help with humanitarian demining," he said.
The President noted that Ukraine is ready to buy Slovak demining equipment and create new production facilities for such equipment.
"Ukraine and Slovakia together can become donors of global protection of people from the global mine threat," Zelensky said.