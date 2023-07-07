Slovakia will give Ukraine 16 Zuzana gun mounts

Ukraine and Slovakia have signed a contract for the supply of 16 Zuzana artillery mounts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their delivery is planned at a rapid pace.
Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky, in turn, said that cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia strengthens both countries.
The President noted that Ukraine is ready to buy Slovak demining equipment and create new production facilities for such equipment.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments