Slovakia transferred 30 infantry fighting vehicles to the Ukrainian front

12:38 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine received 30 infantry fighting vehicles from Slovakia thanks to an agreement with Germany.



This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country Yaroslav Nagy.

“I am happy to confirm that 30 Slovak BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles have been transferred to Ukraine on the basis of a circular exchange agreement with Germany,” Nagy wrote on his Twitter.



He thanked German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht for "excellent cooperation."



Under an agreement with Berlin, Slovakia will receive 15 Leopard 2 A4 battle tanks from Germany, including spare parts, ammunition, and training for the military.. In particular, in December, the first Leopard 2 A4 tank will arrive in Slovakia from Germany, and then during 2023 the country will receive one or two pieces of equipment every month.