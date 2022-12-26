"Too big" Russia wants to "pochikat" - what's in Putin's head

09:32 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The disintegration of Russia is the goal of its strategic opponents, the country seems to them "too big". This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the board of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, December 21.

"Our strategic opponents have the goal of disintegration and weakening, disunity of our country over the centuries. There is nothing new here. Too big, as they think, is a country that poses a threat to someone, so it needs to be slightly tinkered, split up. It has always been like this,” Putin said and advised everyone to “get acquainted with the relevant literature.”

At the same time, according to him, Russia, for its part, "always, almost always, adhered to a completely different approach, different attitudes."

“We always wanted to be part of the so-called civilized world, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, which we allowed with our own hands, for some reason it seemed to us that from day to day we would become part of this so-called civilized world. And, as it turned out, we were not expected there, despite all our efforts and attempts. I say this with my work in mind, and I also made these attempts, our attempts to get closer, to become part of this - no," Putin complained.

He believes that there were attempts to "finish off Russia, pull apart the newly created Russian Federation." For this allegedly "international terrorists in the Caucasus" were used.

Let's remind, yesterday Putin has declared, that Russia wages war not against Ukraine, and ostensibly with NATO. At the same time, he again called the Ukrainians "a brotherly people."