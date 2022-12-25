The next EU sanctions will hit Russian state channels and propagandists

17:01 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The ninth package of sanctions, which the EU foreign ministers are discussing at talks in Brussels, will include more than 140 Russian citizens, including TV presenters Boris Korchevnikov and Marina Kim.

This is reported by EUObserver with reference to the draft document of the document.



Together with them, former film director Nikita Mikhalkov, singer Georgy Lepsveridze, who performs under the pseudonym Leps, as well as blogger Dmitry Puchkov (Goblin) and political scientist Sergei Mikheev will be subject to asset freezes and visa bans.



In addition, five top managers of the REN-TV and Russia Today TV channels and four members of the Kovalchuk family, which owns media assets and social networks in Russia, will be blacklisted.. Among them is Tatyana Kovalchuk, who is one of the three richest women in Russia and owns the Igora ski resort, where she celebrated her wedding from the daughters of President Vladimir Putin.



The ANO TV Novosti holding, which manages Russia Today and receives funding from the budget for its development, will at the same time fall into the number of sanctioned legal entities along with the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company and the National Media Group, which owns the STS television channel.



In total, the ninth package of sanctions will include 144 individuals, as well as 169 companies. It also provides for a ban on investments in the mining sector of the Russian economy, a tightening of the embargo on the supply of dual-use products and blocking sanctions against banks, including the Moscow Credit Bank, of which Rosneft is a major client.