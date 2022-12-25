How many "Wagnerites" are fighting at the front - CNS

08:40 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invaders sent 23 thousand mercenaries of the private military company Wagner, recruited in prisons, to the front line. This was announced on Tuesday, December 13, by the National Resistance Center under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In total, the invaders recruited 23 thousand prisoners, who are used as meat during the assault. Their death does not resonate in Russian society and therefore allows Russians not to think about losses," the publication says.

It is noted that the enemy actually "exchanges the lives of cheap fighters for the lives of Ukrainians."

"The interventionists form assault detachments from prisoners, during the assault they use aerial reconnaissance, thanks to which group commanders observe the actions of their subordinates," the CNS said.



They noted that these losses do not demoralize the Wagner PMC, since qualified personnel and leadership do not participate in the assaults.