How many "Wagnerites" are fighting at the front - CNS

The Russian invaders sent 23 thousand mercenaries of the private military company Wagner, recruited in prisons, to the front line. This was announced on Tuesday, December 13, by the National Resistance Center under the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that the enemy actually "exchanges the lives of cheap fighters for the lives of Ukrainians."
They noted that these losses do not demoralize the Wagner PMC, since qualified personnel and leadership do not participate in the assaults.
