How many Russian troops are in Ukraine - Budanov

15:06 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, approximately 326,000 Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine.



It is reported by The Washington Post.



The head of the GUR also said that only 9% of the reserves of long-range Kalibr missiles remained in Russia.



Budanov also believes that the Kremlin should be wary of collaborators in its midst.