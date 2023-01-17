How many and what kind of weapons have the allies handed over to Ukraine since the start of a full-scale war

12:15 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine





This was reported on the publication's website. Bloomberg journalists counted all the weapons received by Ukraine from Western allies and which the West promised to transfer in the near future.

Ukraine's allies have provided more than 4,000 armored vehicles, artillery mounts, aircraft and other weapons systems to help Kiev fight Russia, and now NATO's most powerful members are sending more lethal weapons .

For analysis, the researchers used Oryx, a Dutch online defense analysis service.. According to the publication, in general, Ukraine received:

Armored vehicles

410 Soviet-era tanks delivered by NATO members to the countries of the former communist bloc, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

300 infantry armored vehicles, including 250 Soviet-designed infantry fighting vehicles from former communist countries.

1,100 armored personnel carriers, including 300 M113 and 250 M117 armored personnel carriers.

Over 160 US-made M113s from seven other countries including the UK, Lithuania, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Portugal and Spain.

Several hundred other vehicles, including armored treatment centers.

Mine Resistant Vehicles (MRAP)

A total of about 925, including 440 American M1224 MaxxPro.

90 Australian Bushmasters.

Artillery

300 towed howitzers, with over 210 155mm M777 and 72 105mm howitzers from the US.

Over 400 self-propelled artillery pieces, including over 20 155mm howitzers from the UK and 18 each from Poland, Germany and the US.

Multiple launch rocket systems

A total of 95 MLRS, including 38 highly mobile artillery rocket systems known as HIMARS, manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin.

Over 40 communist-era 122mm multiple rocket launchers from Poland and the Czech Republic.