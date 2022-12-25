Pre-trial detention center in Yalta is a great place to keep Russian war criminals - Podolyak

08:18 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mikhail Podolyak noted that a pre-trial detention center in the liberated Crimea would be an excellent place to hold Russian war criminals before the tribunal.

On Monday, November 28, he wrote about this on Twitter, commenting on the message of Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
 
"The pre-trial detention center of the city of Yalta is an excellent place to hold Russian war criminals before a special tribunal. What began in Crimea must end there. There is no other way to make kleptomaniacs respect international law, like a court in the place where the modern UN was established," wrote Podolyak.