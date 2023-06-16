Situation at Zaporozhye NPP remains stable and under control - Energoatom

12:46 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The situation at the Zaporozhye NPP remains stable and under control, Energoatom claims.



According to the latest data, despite the undermining of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russian invaders, the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP remains stable and under control.



The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is at the level of 13.0 m, and in the cooling pond of the Zaporozhye NPP - at the level of 16.6 m by June 8, 09:00, which fully satisfies the station's needs, the press service of Energoatom informs.



It is noted that the ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, so there is no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond, Energoatom reminds.