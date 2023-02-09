The situation at the front: the Russian Federation is attacking in 5 directions

08:52 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian occupying troops are concentrating their efforts and conducting an offensive in 5 directions, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.



This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report from the front.

"The enemy, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, continues to concentrate his main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions in the areas of Kremennaya, Bakhmut, Avdeevka, Experienced, Marinka and Vugledar. It actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation to strike at the positions of our troops.



Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repulsed the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Belogorovka, Lugansk region; Vyemka, Fedorovka, Bakhmut, Krasnaya Gora, Paraskoveevka, Ivanovskoye, Chasov Yar, Novokalinovo, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Vesele, Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka, Maryinka, Bogoyavlenka and Prechistovka in Donetsk region and Novoandreevka in Zaporozhye.



During the day, the Russian invaders launched 3 missile and 45 air strikes, as a result of which 3 civilians were killed and three more were in serious condition. In addition, the enemy made 67 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, on civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region.



No signs of the formation of offensive groups were found in the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions. The areas of more than 40 settlements were subjected to shelling, in particular, Guy of the Chernihiv region; Zarutskoye, Volkovka, Atinsky, Stukalovka, Sokhany, Pavlovka, Yunakovka, Sadki and Miropolye in Sumy and Udy, Krasnaya Zarya, Krasnoe, Liptsy, Staritsa, Volchansk, Varvarovka, Upper Pisarevka, Barn, Figolevka, Red First, Novomlinsk, Dvurechnaya and Zapadnoye in the Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and a large number of civilian houses have been damaged.



In the Kupyansk and Limansk directions , more than 25 settlements came under fire. Among them are Kupyansk, Sinkovka, Kucherovka, Peschanoe, Kurilovka, Kislovka, Tabaevka and Berestovoe in the Kharkiv region and Novoselovskoe, Stelmakhivka, Chervonopopovka, Kremennaya, Kuzmino, Dibrova and Belogorovka in the Luhansk region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Kotlyarovka and Tabaevka in the Kharkov region and Serebryansky forestry - Lugansk.



In the Bakhmut direction , in particular, Spirnoe, Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Vasyukovka, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Bogdanovka, Ivanovskoye, Nikolaevka, Klescheevka, Ozaryanovka, Aleksandro-Shultino and Vesele in the Donetsk region were subjected to shelling. And in general - more than 30 settlements. Also, the invaders launched airstrikes near Spirny.



In the Avdeevka and Novopavlovsk directions , areas of more than 20 settlements fell under enemy shelling, in particular, Petrovka, Kamenka, Avdeevka, Severnoye, Thin, Vodyanoye, Krasnogorovka, Bogoyavlenka, Prechistovka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region. Airstrikes were carried out near Avdiivka, Veseloe, Krasnogorovka and Ugledar.



In the Zaporizhia direction , Vremovka and Novopol in the Donetsk region and Olgovskoe, Malinovka, Krasnoe, Huliaipole, Charivne, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, Novoandreevka, Shcherbaki, Stepnoe and Kamenskoe in Zaporozhye were subjected to fire damage.



In the Kherson direction , the areas of the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Gavrilovka, Krasny Mayak, Zmievka, Shlyakhovoe, Berislav, Odradokamenka, Lvovskoe, Tyaginka, Ponyatovka, Antonovka, Kamyshany, Yantarnoye, Beregovoye, Veletenskoye and Kherson suffered from enemy fire.



In the village of Kokhanoy, Vasilyevsky district, Zaporozhye region, the Russian occupation troops are massively engaged in looting.



Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day delivered 21 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 3 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.



Ukrainian artillerymen and missilemen hit 2 enemy command posts, 3 manpower concentration areas, 3 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 ammunition depots and a fuel and lubricants depot.