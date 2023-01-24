Symonenko removed from post of Deputy Prosecutor General

11:58 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin signed an order to dismiss Deputy Prosecutor General Alexei Simonenko from his post.



This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"Attorney General Andrey Kostin signed an order to voluntarily dismiss Deputy Prosecutor General Alexei Simonenko from the administrative post," the agency writes.

Earlier, the media reported that Simonenko, who went on vacation to Spain at the end of 2022, wrote a letter of resignation. Symonenko went on vacation to Spain in the "Mercedes" of the Lviv businessman and deputy Grigory Kozlovsky, and Simonenko was accompanied by Kozlovsky's bodyguard.



The National Security and Defense Council decided that during martial law, civil servants can travel outside Ukraine exclusively on business trips.